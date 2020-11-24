Congratulations are in order for Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, who has just notched his eightieth all-time GRAMMY Award nomination, which ties him for the most in history.

The rapper has had an illustrious career, which many of you are aware of. For the last few decades, Jay-Z has dominated at the GRAMMY Awards, winning twenty-one total prizes from the Recording Academy. Married to Beyoncé, you can guarantee that their home is lined with GRAMMY Awards, packing the home studio with reminders that they're two of the greatest artists to ever pick up a microphone.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Today is a huge day for both of them, as it has been revealed that Jay-Z has officially tied Quincy Jones at 80 GRAMMY Nominations, which is the most in history. He earns the nominations for his work on Jay Electronica's album A Written Testimony, which is in the running for Best Rap Album against D Smoke, Royce Da 5'9", Freddie Gibbs, and Nas.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Beyoncé is also celebrating her excellence today, leading the way in terms of nominations for this year's ceremony. Queen Bey has a total of nine nominations, which is the most this year. Following her are Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa, who each have six nominations.

Beyoncé is also getting scarily close to surpassing her husband and Quincy Jones, marking a total of 79 nominations with her new fleet.

Congratulations to everyone that was nominated, and especially to Jay-Z and Beyoncé on these historic accomplishments.