Jay-Z is a legend of hip-hop and will most likely go down as the greatest to ever do it. This has been well-documented by much more qualified people than myself, although sometimes, it bears repeating. Back in 2002, Hov released the sequel to The Blueprint with the appropriate titled The Blueprint 2. As a means to commemorate the release of the album, Jay-Z and Roc-A-Fella records teamed up with Nike for an Air Force 1 Low that encapsulates the project.

Thanks to Sole Collector, we now have some detailed images of one of the samples that was produced. As you can see, the entire shoe was made with a white leather upper while a Roc-A-Fella logo is found on the tongue and near the back heel. The outsole is an olive green while the insole has The Blueprint 2 branding.

While we're sure members of Roc-A-Fella and Jay-Z himself have these shoes in their stash, it's safe to say that us mere mortals will never get our hands on these. They will remain samples that we can come back to every once in a while to fawn over and think of what could have been. Regardless, these are a dope piece of history and every sneaker collector/hip-hop heads dream.

