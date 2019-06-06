Some of the scariest people in the world are "Stans," as told by Eminem back in 2000. Beyoncé can't breathe without her Beyhive's watchful eye stalking her every move, and unfortunately, Golden State Warriors team owner Joe Lacob's wife learned that the hard way. Jay Z and Beyoncé were sitting courtside for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, watching as the Warriors were defeated by the Toronto Raptors at home.

The billionaire couple sat next to Lacob and Curran, and during the game, cameras captured what seemed to be an innocent moment as Jay and Curran exchange a few words. However, Bey's fans claimed that the singer looked annoyed that Curran was slightly leaning over the singer as she spoke. In the blink of an eye, the Beyhive began bashing Curran online. They found her social media pages and left thousands of comments on her posts, either telling her to back away from Beyoncé's husband, or by commenting bee emojis.

Considering Curran has a billionaire husband of her own, we doubt that she was trying to hook Jay. Bey's fans have also recently come for Dionne Warwick after the music icon stated in an interview that Beyoncé could not yet be considered a legend. Both Tamera Mowry-Housley and Omari Hardwick have found themselves on the receiving end of trolling Bey fans recently, as well.