Jay-Z Spoke Honest Thoughts On Fatherhood With "Glory"

For those keeping score, Jay-Z recently re-released a slew of older tracks on TIDAL, with 1998 deep cuts "What The Game Made Me" and "From Marcy To Hollywood" among them. Last but not least, Jay also added "Glory" to the platform, his first song released following the birth of Blue Ivy. As such, it arrived at a pivotal moment for the new father, who poured emotion over The Neptunes' instrumental. "Your mama said that you danced for her, did you wiggle your hands for her?" raps Jay, his tone playful and brimming with pride. "Get ready for part two, A younger, smarter, faster me, So a pinch of Hov, a whole glass of Bey."

In the second verse, Jay took a moment to reflect on the moments leading up to his first child's birth, unafraid to show a vulnerable side. "You don't yet know what swag is but you was made in Paris," he raps. "And Mama woke up the next day and shot her album package / last time the miscarriage was so tragic / we was afraid you'd disappear, but nah, baby, you magic." Easily one of the most heartfelt songs of Jay-Z's career, "Glory" has remained a fan favorite despite its relatively limited release. Do you think "Glory" is worthy of the Jigga Man's top 10?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

You don't yet know what swag is but you was made in Paris

And Mama woke up the next day and shot her album package

Last time the miscarriage was so tragic

We was afraid you'd disappear, but nah, baby, you magic