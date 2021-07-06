The stars came out this weekend for Michael Rubin's 4th of July party in the Hamptons. The all-white party included guests like Quavo and Meek Mill, but also, Jay-Z. The Brooklyn rapper/mogul and his wife Beyoncé pulled up in style to the function but one thing that everyone is talking about is the timepiece on Hov's wrist. The rapper revealed his multi-million dollar Richard Mille RM 56-01 Tourbillon with green sapphire stones. This is the first time Jay's rocked the timepiece publicly.

As noted by Instagram page @insaneluxurylife, the watch is a one-of-one that sits among the most expensive watches made by Richard Mille. Its retail price is reportedly upwards of $3M and is the second watch Hov commissioned. The first was an RM056 Tourbillon in blue sapphire.

Alex Todd, who has previously worked with Hov on a customized Richard Mille, shared the photo of Hov's watch on IG with the caption reading, "1 of 1 Non Before Non to Come #MilleSeason."

According to PageSix, the rapper's watch matched the all-green Rolls Royce that he pulled up in that evening.

Rubin's bash in the Hamptons was nothing short of epic. Not only was there a massive fireworks show to close out the festivities but it also included performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, and Tinashe.

Check out a photo of Hov's watch below.