With the premiere of the Murder Inc docuseries underway, we're learning much more about the label. Irv Gotti has been on a press tour as he revisits those highlights from Murder Inc's heyday, including some of the more infamous moments. A new generation of Hip Hop fans is getting an inside look at one of the more celebrated collectives in the history of the genre and for some, it's the first time that they see just how deep the connection between Jay-Z and Irv Gotti runs.

In a rare appearance, Jay was featured in the BET docuseries where he discussed how he was instrumental in Gotti finding his nickname.

"I remember be snappin' on Irv, like, 'Your name is 'Irving'," Jay recalled with a smile. "'Man, get outta here. Irving?' And everybody laughing, ha ha ha." He said he told Irv that he needed something that would "toughen" up his friend, so he suggested "Irv Gotti." The Murder Inc boss added, "And like everything that Jay does, it stuck."

Elsewhere in the premiere, Jay-Z spoke about forming the Murder Inc supergroup with Ja Rule and DMX. They started making music together and Hip Hop was waiting on their official debut album, but it didn't arrive. Hov shared why he believed it never came to fruition.

"I got the legendary XXL cover of Jay, X, and Ja. Murder Inc," said Gotti. Later, Hov added, "I think it was everyone's ambition, everyone's ego. It was just three guys, three independent labels, three Black men, who were all fighting to be the best in the world."

Check out the clip of Jay-Z below.