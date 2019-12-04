Wednesday is a celebration for Jay Z as he turns 50-years-old. We're certain that the hip hop mogul will kick off his Golden Jubilee Birthday in style and luxury, but at the top of the day at midnight, the rapper blessed the world by returning his full catalog to Spotify. "Happy birthday, Hov 🎁 Welcome back to Spotify," the streaming service shared on Twitter with a video that highlighted the rapper's album covers. As expected, fans couldn't contain their enthusiasm and stormed Spotify in excitement.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images

In April, Jay's wife Beyoncé made a similar move when her hit album Lemonade went from being exclusively streamed on Tidal to making its way over to Apple Music and Spotify. Next up is Aaliyah whose catalog will finally hit streaming services, but fans will have to wait until the late singer's birthday, January 16, of next year before they'll be able to get it.

Aside from Jay's Spotify announcement, the internet offered up their birthday wishes for (arguably) one of the best emcees to pick up a microphone. To ring in Hov's big day, let us know your favorite Jay Z album, track, and/or lyric. Just for kicks.