Jay-Z is going to have to testify regarding a lawsuit over a breach of contract with Parlux Fragrances, which accuses the rap legend of not following through on a 2012 contract to promote their Gold Jay-Z fragrance line. The lawsuit was originally filed in Manhattan Supreme Court in 2016.

The company alleges that it accrued $18 million in lost revenue after Jay refused to do several promotional deals, including an appearance at Macy’s, on Good Morning America, and more.



“The launch started out successfully and the product initially received rave reviews from Palux’s retailer customers,” the lawsuit states. “However, in the fragrance industry, it is virtually impossible to sustain the success of a celebrity fragrance brand," without "promotional support from the celebrity in the form of public appearances” and “regularly updating and refreshing the brand with ‘flanker’ launches and new line extensions.”

In response, Jay countersued, claiming he is still owed $2.7 million.

“This should be sorted out pretty quickly now given the fact that Mr. Viola [Parlux's attorney] knows that I’m encouraging him to call the artist and the artist’s business manager,” Judge Andrew Borrok said during a hearing on October 1st. “So, the artist might be our first witness in the case if that’s what Mr. Viola chooses.”

Jury selection will begin on Monday

