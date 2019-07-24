Jay-Z was recently dubbed hip-hop's first billionaire, a feat reached not only by the strength of his music but also because of his savvy business moves. Over the past few years, he's put in a lot of effort towards producing films and documentaries such as The Great Gatsby, Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story and more. It's now being reported that he'll be producing a brand new film for the biggest movie and T.V. streaming platforms out right now.



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Per Collider, Jay-Z is set to serve as the producer on the upcoming Netflix movie, The Harder They Fall. The film serves as Jeymes Samuel's directorial debut and set to star Jonathan Majors. The film centers around Nat Love who finds out that his parents' murderer will be released from prison soon. He, along with his former gang, seek revenge on Love's parents' killer.

The film was initially supposed to be filmed a few years ago and already had a star-studded cast attached to it. Michael K. Williams took on the lead role while Wesley Snipes served as the antagonist. Rosario Dawson, Erykah Badu, and more were cast for the film.

Aside from his producer role in The Harder They Fall, it was announced earlier today that Jay-Z's Roc Nation teamed up Meek Mill to launch Dream Chasers Records. Even with a billion in the bank, Jay-Z clearly strives for more.