It’s safe to say Jay Z has had a pretty exciting 24 hours. His Brooklyn Nets just had a monster free agency and landed some of the best players available in the NBA, including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving & Deandre Jordan. Now to celebrate the Nets & Roc Nation’s big day (who KD is signed to), Hov has gone ahead and made the record with Santigold, “Brooklyn Go Hard” available on Tidal.

The song, which served as the theme for 2008's Notorious, had previously been available only through download, but now, fans can stream it on Tidal. It’s unclear if the move was in fact correlation to yesterday’s free agency news, but one would think it is. Brooklyn was very popular on Twitter yesterday and I'm sure Tidal is wanting to capitalize off the attention.

The news of “Brooklyn Go Hard” hitting the streaming network was confirmed & further pushed by Tidal’s own Editorial Director Elliott Wilson, who shared the song on his IG.

Check out the posts (below) and listen to the song right here.