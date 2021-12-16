Jay-Z has been known to rock some pretty amazing watches over the years, and as you can imagine, these pieces are always rare and expensive. From Rolex to Patek Philippe to Audemars, Jay-Z has shown off some pretty incredible pieces of jewelry. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that Jay would also flex the latest collaboration from Patek Philippe and Tiffany on Nautilus 5711.

According to GQ, Jay was at a Q&A event for The Harder They Fall, and it was there that he wore the gorgeous aqua blue Patek Philippe watch, that has been taking the time piece community by storm. For those who may not know, only 170 models were made, and the very first one auctioned off for a whopping $6.5 million. Per sources, the one Jay was wearing was not, indeed, the $6.5 million version.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Regardless, this is a beautiful watch that can be found in the Instagram post, courtesy of Alex Todd, below. This piece is mostly silver, all while the face of the watch has that stunning Tiffany blue hue to it. The word "Nautilus" can be found inside, and overall, it is a very good look.





It was noted by Complex that this is a watch that sells for $52,000, however, if you were to find one on the resale market, it would probably cost you upwards of $2 million. For anyone who copped the watch, they certainly ended up with a phenomenal investment.

