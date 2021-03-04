Jay-Z is easily one of the most influential artists of all time, to the point where a co-sign from Hov can go a long way in validating a young artist. Unsurprisingly, Jay-Z's playlists have become a welcome bonus for TIDAL subscribers, as they provide a deeper insight into his musical taste. While he generally tends to add a new one at the end of every year, Hov came through to celebrate his massive new deal with Square Inc, who officially bought a majority share in TIDAL, by introducing the MARCH 4 playlist.

Brian Ach/Getty Images

Featuring a blend of older and newer tunes, Hov's new playlist kicks off with the title track off Nipsey Hussle's Victory Lap. Following that is one of his wife's arguable best songs in "Haunted," while his own posse cut with Meek Mill and Rick Ross "What's Free" is lined up next. There's even a track from his Watch The Throne counterpart in "Can't Tell Me Nothin," an instrumental that Hov himself might have bodied in another life. While the majority is made up of hip-hop tunes, Hov does slide in a David Bowie classic in "Fame," which certainly adds a bit of thematic value to the playlist -- should such things interest you.

Jay-Z fans surely remember the Blueprint 2 disc one closer "My Way," so it's not surprising to see him bringing Frank Sinatra's "Come Fly With Me" into the mix. He also throws in one of his most notable ghostwritten classics, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's "Still D.R.E." Bit of hip-hop history for you: Snoop Dogg openly marveled at witnessing Hov's efficient process during the 2001 single's creation. "Dr. Dre flies a n***a from New York into L.A. We all in the studio. Thirty minutes later the n***a is done," explained Snoop. The rest is history.

There's clearly much to unpack from the Jigga Man's new playlist, but as longtime fans of the legendary rapper, getting glimpses into the songs that shape his tastes is rewarding in itself. Check out the TIDAL exclusive MARCH 4 below, and show some love to Jay-Z for securing yet another money move.