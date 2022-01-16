JAY-Z has notoriously been known for using his Twitter sparingly. He did not access his account once in 2019 and 2020, and only tweeted a handful of times in 2021. However, when he joined a Twitter Spaces chat with Genius' Rob Markman around Christmas 2021, he inspired many headlines by saying nobody could beat him in a Verzuz, comparing Beyoncé to Michael Jackson and providing more provocative takes.

It seems that he is growing fonder of the app by the day now, as a Questlove tweet inspired him to use Twitter once again. On Sunday (Jan. 16), Questlove tweeted at JAY-Z praising his In My Lifetime, Vol. 1 1997 sophomore album, replying to a tweet that said a single off the album "Sunshine" is over-hated: "Our main argument is his hate for Vol 1. He is embarrassed for trying to make a monster & not putting numbers up. But ALOT of this lp contains his best moments. Fight me @sc"

It appears that Questlove knows Hov has disdain for that album as he felt it did not live up to his expectations sales-wise. Eight hours later, JAY-Z logged into Twitter and responded by agreeing that some of his best moments are on the album, but that he could have made the entire album better: "Agreed . More so, I know what could have been, so it haunts me … streets is watching was the first song made !"

Hopefully this prompts JAY-Z to continue participating in hip-hop discourse on Twitter, as fans would love to see him more active on the app.

Are you a fan of In My Lifetime, Vol. 1?