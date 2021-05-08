It was only last week when Jay-Z and Nas connected for "Sorry Not Sorry" on DJ Khaled's album where they rapped about their lucrative success outside of music. Hov, specifically, has made plays with the NFL to his recent partnership with the spirit arm of LVMH. Over the past few years, Jay's also been more heavily involved in film projects which it appears he's looking to expand on even further.



Per TMZ, Jay-Z's company S. Carter Entreprises has filed to trademark "2/J" earlier this month for the purpose of "entertainment services in the nature of creation, development, and production" of TV and film projects. Naturally, it would seem that the rapper is looking to expand his empire further with a production company, similar to Lebron James and Will Smith.

Though ROC Films produced a slew of cult classics during the Roc-A-Fella heyday such as State Property and Paid In Full, that was largely under Dame Dash's direction. However, Jay's had a heavy hand in a few movies and docs in recent times such as Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story and The Great Gatsby where he served as an executive producer. He also is credited as a producer on 2014's Annie. While an album release might not be coming anytime soon, we're excited to see whatever ends up happening with this possible production company.

