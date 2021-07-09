Though generally private where his business and personal life is concerned, JAY-Z tends to find himself making headlines on occasion. Unsurprising, really, given that he is one of hip-hop's greatest rappers and the first emcee to hit billionaire status. Yet that doesn't stop Dame Dash from disparaging his former Roc-A-Fella partner whenever the topic is raised, as it was during an interview with the Social Proof podcast.

In it, Dame claimed that Hov's unwillingness to do business with Kareem "Biggs" Burke played a pivotal role in the downfall of the Roc dynasty."You know the funny thing is, Biggs was rockin' with us so tough and the reason why Roc-A-Fella broke up in the first place was 'cause [Jay-Z] didn't want to break bread with Biggs no more," Dash said. "I was like, 'we can start something different but I can't do that to Biggs.'"

Though JAY-Z didn't respond with a direct quote, the legendary mogul certainly played a part in shifting the narrative back into his favor. Longtime collaborator DJ Clark Kent, with whom Hov worked closely on Reasonable Doubt, shared a picture from a recent meeting in which he, JAY-Z, and Biggs united for an iconic picture.

"The Manager, The MC, The DJ," captions Kent, who previously explained how he convinced JAY to switch from hustling to rap. "Always great to see my brothers." Though not a direct response to Dame's inciting accusation, the timing is certainly interesting, as the picture was shared mere days after the conversation. On the surface, it would appear that the friendship between Hov and his former collaborators remains strong, prompting many fans to represent the Roc legacy in the comments.

