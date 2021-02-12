Jay-Z, Rakim, Nas, Nipsey Hussle & More Appear On "Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album"

The film tells the tale of an informant who infiltrated the Black Panthers and learns as much as he can from leader and activist Fred Hampton, and now we've received the movie's accompanying soundtrack. The star-studded project was shared on Friday (February 12), and even with only a few hours live, fans are raving about the musical collection. We've previously reported on Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle's addition "What It Feels Like" as well as Nas and Hit-Boy's "EPMD"—two of the 22 tracks that help communicate the tone of the blockbuster film.

Other artists who lent their talents to the soundtrack include H.E.R., Black Thought, Smino, Saba, Masego, JID, Rapsody, BJ The Chicago Kid, White Dave, G Herbo, Nardo Wick, Pooh Shiesty, Polo G, Rakim, Dom Kennedy, SiR, SAFE, Kiana Ledé, and A$AP Rocky. Stream the project and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Cointelpro / Dec. 4 - Chairman Fred Hampton Jr.

2. Fight For You - H.E.R.

3. EPMD - Nas & Hit-Boy

4. Welcome to America - Black Thought

5. What It Feels Like - Nipsey Hussle & Jay-Z

6. Broad Day – Hit-Boy

7. Plead the .45th - Smino & Saba

8. Somethin Ain’t Right - Masego ft. JID and Rapsody

9. Letter 2 U - BJ The Chicago Kid

10. On Your Mind – Lil Durk

11. Appraise - White Dave, Hit-Boy

12. All Black - G Herbo

13. I Declare War - Nardo Wick

14. No Profanity - Pooh Shiesty

15. Last Man Standing - Polo G

16. Respect My Mind – Dom Kennedy

17. Revolutionary – G Herbo, Hit-Boy ft. Bump J

18. Teach Me - SiR

19. Contagious - SAFE & Kiana Ledé

20. Rich N**** Problems – A$AP Rocky

21. Outro

22. Black Messiah (Bonus Track) - Rakim