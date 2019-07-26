When Woodstock 50 was first announced, it was expected to be one of the best festival events of all time. After all, the fiftieth anniversary of one of the most fabled music festivals was sure to bring out all the stops. The line-up was announced with major artists including Jay-Z, Halsey, Imagine Dragons, and more gracing the main stage. Unfortunately, the organizers have run into hundreds of problems along the way, preventing them from actually throwing the bash at the original grounds. Yesterday, it was announced that Woodstock 50 would actually be happening in Maryland instead of New York (uhhhh ok) and now, it's being revealed that a huge player has pulled out of the fest entirely.



Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

That's right - perhaps the largest draw of the weekend is no longer set to perform as Jay-Z has pulled the plug on his big show at Woodstock. As reported by TMZ, Hov is no longer interested in performing at the show, where he was initially set to close on the final night. His reasoning is unclear but after all the setbacks suffered by Woodstock's organizers, it doesn't exactly come as a surprise. Expect a few other names to follow. After all, nobody wants to associate their brand with an event that truly did not live up to expectations. Just look back at Fyre Festival...

Are you still contemplating buying a ticket to Woodstock 50?