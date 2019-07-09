Hip-hop's first billionaire continues to expand his empire with major moves into different industries. With the music industry on lock, he's now jumping into the cannabis industry. Hov announced his new partnership with California cannabis company Caliva as he takes on the role of the company's new brand strategist. With Hov at the forefront of social issues such as REFORM, he's taking a similar approach to his work as Caliva's brand strategist. Hov will be specifically focusing on helping those who were incarcerated on cannabis charges get into the legal weed business.

"Anything I do, I want to do correctly and at the highest level," Jay-Z said in a statement via Rolling Stone. With all the potential in the cannabis industry, Caliva’s expertise and ethos make them the best partners for this endeavor. We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good and bring people along the way.”

Hov's move to the cannabis industry came after careful consideration. The rapper and businessman found Caliva to be the company that aligned the best with his values.

"For Jay-Z to seek out Caliva as a partner is humbling and confirms our mission of being the most trusted name in cannabis,” Caliva CEO, Dennis O’Malley said. “To find that we were in complete alignment around our values and ethos was just a home run. We believe this partnership is unparalleled in this or any business and we could not be more pleased to be working with him and have him as our Chief Brand Strategist.”