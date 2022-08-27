Following the arrival of his highly anticipated verse on DJ Khaled's GOD DID album, JAY-Z has yet another huge W to celebrate as Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok ruled earlier this week that perfume company Parlux Fragrances is due to pay the rapper over $6M in unpaid royalties, including interest.

As the NY Post notes, the father of three partnered with Parlux in 2013 while launching the "Gold JAY-Z" cologne. "We’ve been awarded and will be receiving the money as we should," Hov's lawyer Alex Spiro informed the outlet.

JAY-Z in 2017 -- Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

At the same time, it's been reported that the fragrance company has filed an appeal against Borrok's ruling, just six months after an appellate court determined that the American Gangster artist was entitled to $4.5M in royalties. "[JAY-Z and his company are] entitled to summary judgment on their royalties counterclaim," they decided.

Prior to that, in November of 2021, a jury cleared the 52-year-old in his trial with Parlux after they found JAY-Z was not liable for the $67.6M the company had requested in damages after accusing the recording artist of "costing the company millions by breaching the terms of their agreement."

According to them, Shawn Corey Carter had failed to show up to events promoting the cologne, among other contract discrepancies.

The same jury that cleared JAY-Z late last year initially rejected his $6M countersuit over unpaid royalties. "You failed to prove your case, they failed to prove their case," Justice Borrok said at the time.

As the latest reports reveal, though, Hov ultimately won the long legal battle and will be bringing in a hefty payday sometime soon, from the sound of things.

Tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

