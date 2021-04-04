Jay-Z and his wife Beyoncé often choose to forgo doing many sit-down interviews, preferring to control exactly what they choose to reveal by preventing prying journalists from even having the option to ask uncomfortable questions. Cam'ron recently sat down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on Revolt TV's Drink Champs series and shared a bunch of stories involving the private rap legend including recalling an instance where Hov almost got into a physical altercation with DJ Kay Slay.



Sharing stories about his time at Roc-A-Fella Records during this specific portion of the interview, he mentioned his strained relationship with the label head and the physical fight that almost went down. “Basically, when I got to Roc-A-Fella, I tried to ingratiate myself with everybody,” he recalls. “Y’all got y’all own thing, I don’t wanna come in here and seem like I’m stepping on toes or whatever, so I’m cool with everybody. JAY is a competitor, so me coming there, this was Dame’s situation, this ain’t something that he did."

He continued, "First thing that happened is I brought Kay Slay up there and I didn’t know he (JAY) was mad at Kay Slay ‘cause [he] must’ve played ‘Ether’ at the time and he was mad at Nas... So, Kay came up there, boom, JAY wasn’t there, but as I’m leaving, Jay is in the lobby of Baseline. So, I walk Kay to the elevator, and I guess Kay and JAY-Z said, ‘What’s up?’ or whatever."



"So, I walk back in, he said, ‘Yo, you gotta be careful who you’re bringing around here, we might’ve just slapped the sh*t out of Kay Slay.’ And I’m like, ‘Wait, what’s going on?’ He’s like, ‘Yo, just saying, be careful who you bring up here.’ I’m like, ‘Aight, cool. This is y’all house, I ain’t got a problem with that,'" finished The Diplomats member.

Considering the New York-bred rapper's Brooklyn upbringing and lyrical content, he likely wasn't bluffing. Check out the full interview with Cam'ron below and let us know your thoughts on Jay-Z stepping like this.

