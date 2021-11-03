No, your eyes are not deceiving you; Jay-Z is on Instagram. The Rap mogul isn't one for keeping up with social media like his peers who like to troll others, give inspirational video updates, or share clips of themselves in the studio. Fans have often popped up with accounts dedicated to Hov, some amassing followers into the hundreds of thousands as they post daily about the New York icon.

However, things are changing over in Jay's camp because today (November 2), the rapper is easing into the holiday season by launching his official Instagram page.



Rich Fury / Staff / Ggetty Images

For now, things are looking pretty bare aside from Jay's first post about The Harder They Fall. Jay-Z acts as one of the producers of the star-studded western film and even appeared on two songs on the soundtrack. Although the movie was officially released weeks ago, it will premiere on Netflix tomorrow, so it seems Jay-Z is getting a headstart on promotion. To help get the word out, Beyoncé even reposted her husband's Instagram Story about the film's release.

Additionally, Jay-Z's number of followers is growing by the minute and at the time of this publication, he was already up to 763K. We can't wait to see what he'll be sharing—if anything—but for now, check out Hova's first post below.