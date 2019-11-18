Colin Kaepernick may have been scheduled for a private workout for the NFL 0with reps from all 32 teams but that didn't exactly go as planned. Kaepernick had issues with the league's terms of agreements but it was reportedly Jay-Z that pressured the NFL commissioner into giving Kaepernick a shot. Jay, who's been under fire for his initial decision to partner with the NFL, told Goodell that he had taken a "reputational bullet" for the partnership which helped Kaep's case, apparently.



At the last minute, Kaepernick announced that he'd be changing the location of his workout due to the terms that came along with the league's waiver. After the workout wrapped up, reports emerged that Jay-Z was actually disappointed in Kaep. "Sources" close to the situation said that Jay felt the former 49ers QB used the moment as a "publicity stunt" when he decided to switch the location of the workout.

A much more reputable source that is much closer to Jay-Z has revealed that the "disappointment" statement isn't actually true. Roc Nation's official Twitter account dead the rumors earlier today. "A source at Roc Nation tells us JAY-Z hasn’t spoken to any sources," the tweet reads. Of course, one can't help but laugh at the sarcastic tone to the tweet but overall, it appears that Jay's learned to remain quiet when it comes to any public comments regarding Kaepernick and the NFL.