New York City's mayoral race is underway with a few questionable candidates and even fewer who are qualified for the job. As the devastating effects of COVID-19 still run rampant throughout the city, the candidate to get elected will have a major task at hand. Naturally, some of the most recognizable voices in NYC have connected with Ray McGuire for a glowing endorsement for Mayor.

Jay-Z, Nas, and Diddy were among the hip-hop legends sitting at a virtual round table to endorse Ray McGuire, a former chairman for Citigroup who stepped down to run for mayor. In a video shared to McGuire's YouTube page, the trifecta of NYC's most influential cultural figures were joined by the likes of Angie Martinez and Steve Stoute. McGuire revealed that he knew Jay-Z, Diddy, and Nas for nearly 30 years before the Bad Boy founder explained how the mayoral hopeful has always been accessible to them, and the community at large.

Though Diddy, Stoute, nor Hov appeared interested in ever running for office themselves, Jay-Z recounted the moment he found out McGuire was running for mayor. "Recently, I was thinking about starting a fund and I reached out to Ray, and I was like, 'Man, I want to start this fund for Black and Brown people. I would love for you to come and run the whole thing. Then, he told me about his plans for running for mayor," he recalled. Angie pressed Hov for his reaction to which he said, "I was, like, 'Man, there goes that."

"I understood where he was coming from. By the way, it's New York. I love New York, as well. It was just about how many people can we reach, and what's more urgent right now," he said.

