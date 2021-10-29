mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jay-Z Links With Kid Cudi On "Guns Go Bang"

Erika Marie
October 29, 2021
The Harder They Fall

Guns Go Bang
Jay-Z & Kid Cudi

This song is one of two new Jay-Z tracks on the soundtrack to "The Harder They Fall."


This is a soundtrack that is the gift that keeps on giving. The Harder They Fall is not only a star-studded film that has captivated audiences, but the soundtrack has caused Hip Hop fans to implode. With the soundtrack comes two new tracks featuring Jay-Z, and while we haven't been without new music from the mogul, it hasn't arrived as frequently as fans would have hoped. 

We already covered "King Kong Riddim," a song that features Hov colliding with unmatched emcees Jadakiss and Conway The Machine. On the second The Harder They Fall Jay-Z track, the Roc Nation icon pairs his talents with those of Kid Cudi. The two come together on "Guns Go Bang" as Cudi provides a haunting, Western-styled approach as Jay does what he does best.

Stream "Guns Go Bang" and let us know what you think of this collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

Stain glass windows on the church, I hope they stain proof
'Cause when the tides change, I'm tryna stain you (Woo)
Plottin' for revenge, dig your grave too
Whatever you want engraved
What your tombstone gon' say too

Jay-Z Kid Cudi
