We are living in unprecedented times right now. The world has effectively been shut down for an undetermined amount of time because of the coronavirus outbreak. In order to protect the millions of people at risk, governments worldwide have instated shelter-at-home measures, urging people to stay inside and practice social distancing. Every industry has been affected by the outbreak, including the music business. However, leaders like TIDAL are trying their hardest to make these next few days/weeks/months comfortable by digging through the archives and providing ample live-stream concert material for us to enjoy.

Announcing the At Home With TIDAL live-stream series, TIDAL revealed that daily live-streams will be available for music fans to connect with their favorite artists while still social distancing. Beginning today, the streaming service will shuffle through genres to cater to a wide array of music fans. The 12-hour daily live-streams will feature exclusive content from past performances by some of the industry's finest.

Today is Latin day, featuring Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, and more. Tomorrow will focus on pop, with performances from Lizzo, Rosalia, The Chainsmokers, and others. Friday will be electronic before the real fun starts on the weekend.

Saturday will bring us a flurry of past performances by some of hip-hop's greatest current stars, including Jay-Z, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Gunna, 21 Savage, and City Girls. Then, things continue on Sunday with an R&B showcase of Beyoncé, Rihanna, Ari Lennox, Trey Songz, Jorja Smith, and H.E.R.

Since we can't enjoy any music festivals in the foreseeable future, have some fun this weekend (and right now!) with TIDAL.