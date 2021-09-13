Drake was named Billboard's Artist Of The Decade earlier this summer after an unmatched run on the Billboard chart. It seems his run will continue for the foreseeable future following the success of Certified Lover Boywhich charted all 21 songs on the Hot 100. He currently occupies nine spots on the top 10 on this week's chart which is rounded out by "Love All" ft. Jay-Z. While it's rare to see any artist claim that many spots on the Hot 100, the achievement also helped Hov make Billboard history, as well.



Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Per Chartdata, Jay-Z now joins Mariah Carey as the only two artists to earn top 10 charting singles in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and now, the 2020s. Both Jay and Mariah Carey are the only two solo musical acts to rank top 10 singles across each of the past four decades.

Fans immediately noted the inaccuracy since Beyoncé reached that milestone in 2020. However, the records that Beyoncé claimed in the top 10 in the 90s were released through Destiny's Child, rather than Bey as a solo act.

If we're talking strictly Billboard stats, then perhaps Memphis Bleek's claim about Nas isn't entirely invalid, after all. Last week, the Roc-A-Fella rapper said that Nas doesn't have enough hits to go up against Hov in a Verzuz battle. As seen during The LOX vs Dipset showdown, Billboard hits don't always dictate who'll come up on top in Verzuz. Still, if the Billboard charts are an indication of anything, it's that Jay-Z's formula to success is still effective into his 50s.