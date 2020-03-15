Jay Z Joins Jay Electronica On "Flux Capacitor"

More than a decade after he first burst onto the music scene, Jay Electronica finally released his debut album this week called A Written Testimony with help from Jay Z. The 10-track project features guest appearances from Travis Scott, The-Dream and several songs with Jay Z, who is listed on about 8 of the 10 songs. Having heard a couple of them already, one song in particular thats been getting some attention is “Flux Capacitor,” which we’re highlighting for y'all today.

Over a busy and sampled Jay Electronica beat, which interpolates the chorus of Big Elt’s 1992 track “Get The Gat” to start out, the Roc Nation CEO addresses the controversy surrounding his NFL deal and reassures fans that he ain’t a sell out. “Why would I sell out?” Hov raps. “I’m already rich, don’t make no sense/Got more money than Goodell, a whole NFL bench/Did it one-handed like Odell, handcuffed to a jail/I would’ve stayed on the sideline if they could’ve tackled that shit themselves,” he continues.

Take a listen to the lyrical onslaught and let us know what you think! Stream the rest of A Written Testimony right here if you haven't done so already.

Quotable Lyrics:

You backstabbers gon' turn me back to the old Jay

He's not who you wanna see, he's not as sweet as the old Ye

When I die, please don’t tweet about my death

Tryna get mentions, bringin’ attention to yourself

Please don't post some pic from in the club

With some quote you stole like we was tighter than what we was

Tryna get likes from my love

If you can’t go by the crib and give my mama a hug

- Jay Z