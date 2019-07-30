Not many artists can say that they've had a career as prolific as Jay-Z. The rapper is viewed by many as the greatest of all time and although that's up for debate, one thing that you cannot argue is that Hov has crafted some bonafide hits in his day. He may not be as active musically as he once was but he's still striving and through his appearance on The Lion King album, he's earned a new accomplishment.



You know what they say: men lie, women lie, numbers don't. As reported by Complex, the numbers have officially fallen on Jay-Z's side because with his feature on "Mood 4 Eva" with Childish Gambino and Oumou Sangare, the rapper has entered the Billboard Hot 100 for the hundredth time in his career. Hov is one of only four rappers to have reached this height, joining the Young Money family at the top of the game. The only other hip-hop artists to have matched Jay's success on the Hot 100 are Nicki Minaj (with 103 entries), Lil Wayne (with 163 entries), and Drake (with a whopping 196 entries.) The only other musicians to have appeared on the chart over one hundred times are the cast of Glee (with 207 entries) and Elvis Presley (who is tied with Nicki Minaj at 103.)

This week on the chart also sees Jay-Z's daughter celebrating her first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Brown Skin Girl" debuting even higher than her famous daddy. Congratulations to Jay and to his baby girl Blue Ivy!