If you ever needed concrete proof of Jay-Z's impact on the world, look no further than this unexpected birthday shoutout to the GOAT. Hov turned 50 on Wednesday, and received plenty of love and well wishes from fans and fellow artists alike. One admirer we definitely weren't expecting to see a birthday message from was the famous Mrs. Hillary Clinton. The former 2016 Democratic presidential candidate took to Twitter to honour Jay on his birthday by posting a lovely message about his legacy.

She begins the tweet with the powerful statement, "An icon turns 50," followed by "Jay-Z's story is as American a tale as they come—full of poetry, hard work, and pushing for progress on issues he cares about." Hillary then plugs writer Michael Dyson's "definitive" biography about Hov's cultural impact and rise to fame titled JAY-Z: Made In America which was released just last week. While it may seem uncharacteristic for a politician like Hillary Clinton to express such strong praise for Jay-Z's impressive accomplishments, it makes sense considering Jay and Beyoncé were such public supporters of Hillary during her campaign for president in 2016. They both starred in one of her campaign ads and even held a concert in support of her in Cleveland. Hillary posted a photo from this occasion in her birthday tweet, establishing that she and the Carters go way back.