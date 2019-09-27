If you missed it, it was announced yesterday that J. Lo & Shakira would be headlining this year’s Super Bowl halftime performance down in Miami, Florida. The latin-inspired theme plays in hand with Miami’s hispanic landscape, but its not the show many fans hoped for, especially with Jay Z in charge.

Following the news of Roc Nation partnering with the NFL, fans were speculating an awesome halftime show, with Hov picking some popular rapper or socially-charged artist to change things up. However that’s no the case at all. In fact, many fans have taken to social media to drag Hov for picking J.Lo & Shakira for this year's super bowl halftime show.

Whether it’s warranted or not is up to you, but fans aren't happy with Jay’s first move with the NFL. See the slander & reactions from twitter (below).