This year's NBA Finals have been full of back-and-forth action. While the games themselves haven't been super close, the series has been quite entertaining to watch play out. The Celtics started with the first win and then the Warriors tied it up. In games 3 and 4, this pattern was continued, however, in Game 5, the Warriors broke free and claimed their very first lead of the series. Now, they are one win away from yet another title.

There were some massive stars at the game last night, including none other than Jay-Z who was sitting next to his daughter Blue Ivy. They seemed to be having a lot of fun, and they even had the most viral moment of the night as the artist and mogul kissed his daughter on the cheek.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Following the game, Jay-Z took to the court where he got to shake hands with various players on the Warriors. From there, he made his way to the locker room area where he met up with Steph Curry. As you can see in the clip below, the two legends met, dapped each other up, and exchanged some pleasantries.

There is no doubt that Jay is a fan of Curry and what he has done in this series. If the Warriors win it all, there is a very good chance that Curry gets Finals MVP, which would certainly be huge for his legacy.





