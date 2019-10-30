Beyoncé's Netflix concert documentary Homecoming was a film event that not only was celebrated among fans, but it showed just how much work went into the entertainer's much-talked-about Coachella performance. The singer restricted herself to a reduced diet that many wouldn't be able to handle, and there was a scene when Beyoncé FaceTimed husband Jay Z to share her weight loss news. An excited Bey was happy that she was able to get herself back into a particular costume after giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir, but not everyone thought that Jay's reaction was enthusiastic enough.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

The Cut recently chatted with Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former president Bill Clinton and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and she brought up the Homecoming documentary during a conversation about music. Chelsea shared that she was pregnant with her third child when she was watching the Netflix special with her husband Marc Mezvinksy. When the expectant mother saw Jay's reaction, she wasn't having it.

"I said, 'Marc, if that’s ever me, you better have more enthusiasm,'" she reportedly said with a laugh. "It wasn’t the 'I’m so proud of you. That’s amazing' that I arguably think any woman deserves, particularly someone who has clearly worked herself body, mind, heart, soul, and spirit to get to that place. Marc was like, 'Duly noted.' And I was like, 'I bet every woman watching this has this sense of, 'She deserves more,' enthusiasm." Marc just wanted to get back to watching Bey do her thing. "Marc was like, 'I got it. Can we go back to watching it, please? We’ve talked about it three times in the last 90 seconds.'" Check out a GIF of the Homecoming moment below.



Giphy