The trial between Jay-Z and Parlux Fragrances is finally over.

Today in Manhattan, New York State Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok cleared The Blueprint rapper of all allegations waged against him by the perfume company.

Parlux, who partnered with Jay-Z back in 2013 for a cologne called Gold Jay-Z, alleged that Hov was in breach of contract with the company, and that he had not fulfilled all of his promotional obligations for the cologne. Over the course of nearly six years of legal back-and-forth, there have been missed depositions, an ex-police officer hired (by Jay) to investigate former Parlux CEO Chuck Loftus and, most recently, three weeks of in-person court battles.

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

While the perfume company claimed that Hov hadn't held up his end of the bargain, the 51-year-old assured that he "did a lot" for the release of Gold Jay-Z, and let it be known that he never liked doing business with the company, noting that "he always had problems with the quality of the lazy work that was coming from Parlux." He also took it a step further, and countersued Parlux for what he said were millions of dollars in unpaid royalties.

According to Complex, Borrok was unsatisfied with either side's case against each other, and jurors ultimately cleared Jay-Z, "while also rejecting Hov’s $6 million countersuit for alleged unpaid royalties."

Despite losing his countersuit, not having to pay Parlux $67 million in requested damages was enough to put a spring in Jay's step as he left the Manhattan courthouse. As the Brooklyn rapper strolled out of the courtroom, a reporter asked him if he has 98 problems now, a reference to Hov's 2003 record "99 Problems."

"Ay!," he responded. "I like that."

What do you think Jay-Z being cleared in his lawsuit with Parlux? Let us know in the comments.

