Jay-Z has been in the game for so long, having undergone such an impressive transformation into hip-hop's first billionaire, it's beginning to feel like some younger fans have forgotten everything the Jigga Man has accomplished in rap. For starters, his discography includes more classics than the average rapper, with three unarguable and several that are certainly up for debate. Second, he's easily one of the most influential on a lyrical level, his dense writing packed to the point it required a Decoded book to truly unpack some of his verses. And third, he's more than likely holding a spot on your favorite rapper's top-five.

Brian Ach/Getty Images

Today marks a special day, one that longtime Jay fans have come to know thanks to The Black Album's second track "December 4th." Now, Jay-Z has officially turned fifty-one, and many have taken to social media to share their appreciation for the legendary emcee. Naturally, many of his rap game peers have done the same, and it goes without saying that he'll be celebrating this milestone day in good company. And scored by some solid tunes, no doubt -- lest we forget, Hov recently shared his annual 2020 wrap-up playlist, which included cuts from Conway, Boldy James, Westside Gunn, Freddie Gibbs, Benny The Butcher, and many more.

Shawn Carter was born December 4th, weighing in at 10 pounds, 8 ounces. He was the last of my four children. The only one who didn't give me any pain when I gave birth to him. And that's how I knew that he was a special child. - Gloria Carter, "December 4th"

Be sure to sound off in the comments with your own birthday wishes for Jay-Z, and keep an eye out for any further news pertaining to his anticipated fourteenth studio album. Given everything he's been keeping in rotation, it's fair to say that the game could use a fresh batch of Jigga Man bars, especially if he comes through with some grimy and gritty production. Happy birthday!