JAY-Z has been working alongside his brand, Team Roc to help turn over unjust prison sentences. In his latest attempt, he has been seeking a reduced sentence for a man named Valon Vailes. Vailes reached out to Hov last year to help get his sentence reduced but in new court documents, the feds are refusing over a leftover meal.

Vailes was convicted in 2007 and has been serving a 20-year prison sentence for intent to distribute more than a ton of marijuana. Team Roc attorney Alex Spiro believes that Vailes meets the requirements for a compassionate release but federal prosecutors won’t allow it after Vailes attempted to sneak leftover chicken into his cell. Documents obtained by TMZ also claim Vailes is being cited for simply using a piece of his prison uniform as workout equipment.

JAY-Z and Team Roc are frustrated with federal prosecutors because Vailes, now 56, has been a model inmate.

Vailes has also expressed his frustration with the judicial system. In his letter to Hov, he talked about his struggle with watching large corporations and people make billions off of legalized marijuana while he remains imprisoned. Many prisoners like Vailes, remain unjustly incarcerated while marijuana continues to be legalized across the states.

It’s unsure what will come of the case, but Spiro wants a federal judge to reduce Vailes’ sentence to time served and release him immediately.

Team Roc is a division of Roc Nation that focuses on raising awareness around socio-political injustices that continue to affect the community.

