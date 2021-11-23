Congratulations are in order for the legendary JAY-Z, who has officially become the artist with the most all-time GRAMMY Award nominations. The Brooklyn native was previously tied with Quincy Jones with eighty nominations over the years, but his three nominations this year push him to the top spot.

He may not have personally released an album in 2021, but JAY-Z was more active than in other years, contributing vocals to Kanye West, DMX, Drake, and several other artists' albums. He has proven to be a strong contender every time he's nominated at the GRAMMYs, taking home twenty-three trophies in his career. And now, he has a chance to add three more to his collection.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nominated for his guest appearance on Ye's record "Jail" and DMX's song "Bath Salts," JAY-Z has officially gained sole ownership of the No. 1 position as far as all-time GRAMMY nominations go. Quincy Jones was not nominated this year, despite writing the liner notes for Jon Batiste's album. Batiste earned the most nominations this year out of anybody.

Paul McCartney, who was previously tied for second place with Beyoncé, passes her with two nominations this year in the rock categories. He now has 81 all-time nominations. Beyoncé was not nominated this year.

Do you think JAY-Z will win in any of his categories? Congratulations to the iconic rapper on becoming the most nominated artist ever at the GRAMMYs.



Al Bello/Getty Images

