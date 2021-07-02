Jay-Z and Beyoncé were caught going for a stroll on a beach in the Hamptons with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Thursday, sporting light casual wear following the heatwave in New York.

The 51-year-old rapper rocked a simple white t-shirt, Puma track pants, and sneakers, while Beyoncé went with a black tee and shorts. Dorsey was spotted in a white t-shirt and shorts.



Jason Miller / Getty Images

Dorsey is currently in the process of purchasing a majority stake in Jay-Z’s music streaming platform, TIDAL, for $300 million. Hov first bought the service in 2015 for just $56 million.

“TIDAL started with the idea of honoring artists by being artist-owned and led, focused on an uncompromised experience of the art. It’s refreshing and right,” Dorsey said in a tweet, regarding the deal. “The vision only grows stronger as it’s matched with more powerful tools for artists, inclusive of new ways of getting paid.”

Jay-Z recently spoke with Dorsey for a 30-minute conference on Twitter Spaces, during which he spoke about the importance of TIDAL maintaining "a human element," despite its use of a complex algorithm.

“You can’t duplicate the heart and spirit and people that’s in the office working really hard and care what’s going on and know what’s going on in the culture minute by minute," he explained. "It’s super important to us to interact and have that relationship back and forth."

Check out the trio's beach pics below.

