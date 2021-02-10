Robin Thicke is preparing to drop off a brand new project this week titled, On Earth, and in Heaven. The singer's upcoming project is set to drop this Friday and will include an appearance from his long-time collaborator,Pharrell Williams, who features on "Take Me Higher." The project is 11 songs in length and according to Thicke, he got the assistance of Jay-Z to finalize the tracklist. During a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Thicke explained how he got Jay on board to make sure the final product was on point.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

"Because I didn't have Andre [Harrell] to help me with the final tracklisting, I reached out to Jay," said Thicke. "And I said, ‘Hey, I don’t have Andre. Would you mind stepping in this time to help me with the tracklisting?’ And Jay gave me the greatest A&R advice. Went through each track, sent me a little note about each track."

Thicke included a few tracks that he figured he wouldn't even include on the project anyways. It was Jay-Z who assured Thicke to follow his gut feeling. "That kinda sealed it for me. 'Cause I needed one other opinion that I respected that much to give me that last sign that I wasn't crazy," said Thicke.

Jay-Z will also be dropping some new music this Friday. Last night, it was revealed that Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle will have a collaboration on the soundtrack for Judas & The Black Messiah.