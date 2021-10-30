It was an eventful Friday with plenty of new music from some of the most prominent acts. As usual, we've rounded up the best of the best from New Music Fridays for our weekly Fire Emoji playlist. Here's your breakdown:

Oct. 31st officially marks 10 years since A$AP Rocky's debut mixtape, Live.Love.A$AP. Just ahead of its 10-year milestone, the rapper and his team finally uploaded the project onto streaming services. Mind you, there are a few tracks from the OG version that didn't make it on to DSPs but Rocky did add a new cut to make up for it. "Sandman," produced by Clams Casino, makes its way onto this week's Fire Emoji playlist.

It feels like, more often than not, Jay-Z gets a kick from delivering quick guest appearances rather than working on a whole body of work. However, with Netflix's The Harder They Fall recently making its debut, the soundtrack followed shortly after. This week, we've included Kid Cudi and Jay-Z's "Guns Go Bang" on the playlist.

Lil Uzi Vert also claims a spot on this week's playlist with the release of "Demon High," arriving just in time for Spooky SZN. Meanwhile, we also have new additions from Key Glock, A$AP Ferg, YG, and Big Sean.

Check out the latest Fire Emoji update below and subscribe to HNHH on Spotify.