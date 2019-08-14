A few days back, we posted about Will Smith and Jay-Z's collaboration on an upcoming series called Women Of The Movement. The show will touch on the civil rights movement based on the experience of women, specifically the story of Emmett Till with the perspective of his mother, Mamie Till. Page Six now reports that the duo are coming together again for a whole different venture that plays off Airbnb.

According to the publication, Jay and Will have invested in Hipcamp that is an app that calls itself “the Airbnb of camping.” The premise is that it offers users the ability to rent grounds and outdoor space to campers. Apparently, the company has already raked in $25 million in fundraising efforts and Jay has added to the fund with his Marcy Venture Partners while Will has done the same with his Dreamers VC fund.



Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Aside from Jay's ventures with Will Smith, he recently took on quite an important role with the NFL since creating an "entertainment and social justice partnership" that means ROC Nation will be co-producer of the Super Bowl halftime show.

"He absolutely brought this conversation alive,” Jay-Z said of Colin Kaepernick. “We like to think that the way we build the [NFL’s social-awareness program] Inspire Change platform, that if anything close to that would happen in the future, then Kaepernick would have a platform where he can express himself and maybe it doesn’t have to take place on the field.”