ABC announced they've greenlit the story of Emmett Till and his mother for a six-part mini-series titled, Women Of The Movement with Jay-Z and Will Smith backing the project. Deadline reports Hov and Will Smith's production teams have joined forces to bring the story of Emmett Till and his mother to life with Marissa Jo Cerar serving as the writer of the series. The series is set to focus on Mamie Till Mobley fight for justice for her son who was brutally murdered in Jim Crow South.



Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The mini-series will be produced by Jay-Z, Jay Brown, and Tyrone "Ty Ty" Smith of Roc Nation, along with Will Smith and Aaron Kaplan of Overbrook Entertainment. Other credited producers on the project Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Michael Lohmann from Kapital Entertainment; Rosanna Grace of Serendipity Film Group; Alex Foster and John Powers Middleton of The Middleton Media Group; and David Clark at Mazo Partners.

"Telling Emmett and Mamie’s story is a responsibility I have not taken lightly since I began this journey last year, because this is more than a tragedy; it’s a story about a mother’s unwavering love of her son and her commitment to bettering the lives of all Black people," Cerar said. "I can’t wait to start filming. With the brilliant Gina Prince-Bythewood as our director, we could not be in better hands.”

