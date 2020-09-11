Jay-Z & Timbaland Made Magic On "Hola Hovito"

To understand the impact of Jay-Z's arguable best album The Blueprint, look no further than this quote from The Blueprint 2: "Rumor has it The Blueprint classic, couldn't even be stopped by Bin Laden / So September 11th marks the era forever of a revolutionary Jay Guevera." A bold statement, perhaps, but appropriate; on this tragedy-soaked day nineteen years ago, Jay-Z came through with a ray of sunshine through the clouds, defiantly holding it down in the name of New York City.

Now, Blueprint is widely accepted as one of hip-hop's greatest bodies of work, and for good reason. Boating production from Timbaland, Just Blaze, and Kanye West, the album captures a distinctive turning point in the Roc-a-Fella artist's sound. On mid-project highlight "Hola Hovito," Jay takes a moment to step into the future with a wavy Timbo concoction. Despite being a little more understated than some of Tim and Jigga's other notable works, "Hovito" features one of the most badass boasts of his career. "If you haven't heard, I'm Michael, Magic and Bird

all rolled in one, cause none got more flows than Young," he spits. "Plus got more flows to come / And if I ain't better than Big, I'm the closest one."

Happy anniversary to The Blueprint, and be sure to show some love to the Jigga Man in the comments below.

