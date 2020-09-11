mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jay-Z & Timbaland Made Magic On "Hola Hovito"

Mitch Findlay
September 11, 2020 12:07
237 Views
40
3
2007 UMG Recordings2007 UMG Recordings
2007 UMG Recordings

Hola Hovito
Jay-Z
Produced by Timbaland

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Nineteen years ago to this day, Jay-Z and Timbaland connected for the classic "Blueprint" banger "Hola Hovito."


To understand the impact of Jay-Z's arguable best album The Blueprint, look no further than this quote from The Blueprint 2: "Rumor has it The Blueprint classic, couldn't even be stopped by Bin Laden / So September 11th marks the era forever of a revolutionary Jay Guevera." A bold statement, perhaps, but appropriate; on this tragedy-soaked day nineteen years ago, Jay-Z came through with a ray of sunshine through the clouds, defiantly holding it down in the name of New York City.

Now, Blueprint is widely accepted as one of hip-hop's greatest bodies of work, and for good reason. Boating production from Timbaland, Just Blaze, and Kanye West, the album captures a distinctive turning point in the Roc-a-Fella artist's sound. On mid-project highlight "Hola Hovito," Jay takes a moment to step into the future with a wavy Timbo concoction. Despite being a little more understated than some of Tim and Jigga's other notable works, "Hovito" features one of the most badass boasts of his career. "If you haven't heard, I'm Michael, Magic and Bird
all rolled in one, cause none got more flows than Young," he spits. "Plus got more flows to come / And if I ain't better than Big, I'm the closest one." 

Happy anniversary to The Blueprint, and be sure to show some love to the Jigga Man in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

If you haven't heard, I'm Michael, Magic and Bird
All rolled in one, cause none got more flows than Young
Plus got more flows to come
And if I ain't better than Big, I'm the closest one

Jay-Z Timbaland the blueprint anniversary
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jay-Z & Timbaland Made Magic On "Hola Hovito"
40
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject