The Harder They Fall director Jeymes Samuel is collaborating with JAY-Z again for Netflix's adaptation of the Irredeemable and Incorruptible comics.

Netflix confirmed the project on Thursday (March 17) and detailed tht Samuel will take on the task of directing a film adaptation of the Boom! Series Irredeemable and its spinoff Incorruptible. The script will be handled by Kemp Powers, whose accolades include the Oscar-winning Soul and the upcoming Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

If you've never watched the series, Irredeemable follows villain-turned-hero Max Damage as he goes up against rogue superhero Plutonian. In an effort to save the world from Plutoninan, Max must uncover Plutonian's past to save the future.

Boom! Studios announced the upcoming films via an Instagram post. "We're thrilled to announced IRREDEEMABLE & INCORRUPTIBLE will be adapted into a @Netflix film! Jeymes Samuel @thebullitts is set to direct and Kemp Powers @kemppowers will write!" Per a press release, the producers will include Jeymes Samuel, James Lassiter, Boom! Studios Stephen Christy and Ross Richie, and JAY-Z.

The series creator Mark Waid, told Deadline that he and Irredeemable illustrator Peter Krause were "thrilled to death" by the talent involved in the adaptation. "Their unique take on the comic makes it unlike nay anti-hero story I've ever heard, and I love it," he said.

Boom! Studios first announced their deal with Netflix back in 2020. Founder Ross Richie is considering a fast rollout of the two films to satisfy the new partnership. "We generate 20+ new origianl series a year and are thrilled to partner with a compnay that is as prolific as we are," Richie said.

As of now, the release dates of the films are unknown.





[Via]