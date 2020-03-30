mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jay-Z & The-Dream's Original "Holy Grail" Is Here

Mitch Findlay
March 30, 2020 09:51
During a songwriting battle with Sean Garrett, The-Dream came through with a surprise gem, the OG version of Jay-Z's "Holy Grail."


It's no secret that modern-day hits often arrive courtesy of several different songwriters, and evidently, Jay-Z's Magna Carter Holy Grail introduction "Holy Grail" is no exception. Though fans certainly remember the original version, which featured prominent vocals from Justin Timberlake, it would appear that The-Dream was the original author behind the track's melodies. The revelation was unearthed during a recent songwriter's battle between Dream and Sean Garrett, during which the former pulled out "Holy Grail" as a trump card.

"JAY's probably gonna kill me for playing this," he joked, as the song's triumphant vocals swelled. Though not entirely different in terms of structure or composition, Dream's distinct cadence adds enough character to make the original version stand-alone, offering up a perfectly viable alternative for those wary of the Timberlake version. In fact, some might even prefer Dream's take, pondering as to why Hov felt compelled to switch things up to begin with.

In any case, Jay's team has made it easy to access the long-hidden "Holy Grail" redux, quickly making the track available on TIDAL following the highly competitive and nostalgia-inducing battle. While not entirely "new" insofar as songs go, it's still cool to see what might have been, and a reminder of how quickly things can change in the music business. Which version do you prefer?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

You'd take the clothes off my back and I'd let you
You'd steal the food right out my mouth
And I'd watch you eat it
I still won't know why, why I love you so much, 
You curse my name in spite to put me to shame
You hang all my laundry in the streets, dirty or clean
Give it up for fame
But I still don't know why
Why I love it so much

 

SONGS Jay-Z & The-Dream's Original "Holy Grail" Is Here
