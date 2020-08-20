Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams go way back, having built up a stacked repertoire ranging back to 2000's Roc La Familia album. Since then, the pair have connected on songs (many of them lead singles) like "Excuse Me Miss," "La La La," "Change Clothes," "Allure," "Oceans," and many more. Some might even say that P has become one of Hov's most trusted collaborators, and now they're getting ready to add another one to the pile.

Brian Ach/Getty Images

This Friday, P and Jay-Z are set to drop off a new Neptunes-produced single "Entrepreneur," which arrives as part of Pharrel's Time Magazine cover package The New American Revolution. "The intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with," Pharrell explained, speaking on his upcoming feature with Time. "Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?"

As some keen observers may have noticed, Jay-Z's family has developed a habit of dropping on the same day as Nas, a pattern that started with 2017's Everything Is Love landing on the same day as Nasir. Next came Beyonce's The Lion King OST, which arrived in tandem with The Lost Tapes 2. And while this isn't exactly an album, it's still interesting to see Jay and Nas' schedule connect once again. Healthy competition, perhaps? Though the more conspiratorial among us might draw different conclusions. In any case, it's never a bad thing when Hov and Escobar deliver new music, and this Friday is gearing up to be one of those days.

Check out a teaser of the smooth new cut below.