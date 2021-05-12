JAY-Z, legendary emcee, entrepreneur, and connoisseur of the letter "B," can now add another accomplishment to his substantial list. Following his nomination in February, JAY has now been officially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. In addition to Hova, LL Cool J, The Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, The Go-Gos, Carole King, and Todd Rundgren have also received the honor of inclusion.

Though the name may inherently suggest otherwise, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has inducted a decent amount of rappers throughout the years. In addition to Hova and the self-styled Ladies Love Cool James, the list of hip-hop representatives includes Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Run DMC, the Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, N.W.A, 2Pac Shakur, and last year's inductee Notorious B.I.G.

Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

In addition to his induction, LL Cool J will be receiving the Music Excellence Award alongside Randy Rhodes and Billy Preston. At this point, it feels like the number of rappers will continue to grow in the years to come, with names like Nas, Eminem, The Wu-Tang Clan, and OutKast feeling like inevitable selections.

The ceremony is set to take place on October 30th at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, with a broadcast available on HBO Max. It will be interesting to see whether or not JAY-Z attends, as he tends to be rather selective in his movements. Either way, it's a solid accomplishment for both him and LL, two of the game's legendary OGs. Congratulations are in order.

LL Cool J in 1987. Paul Natkin/WireImage/Getty Images