Some songs are simply destined to endure. And while both Kanye West and Jay-Z's respective solo careers have yielded countless timeless classics, there's something about their joint anthem "N***as In Paris," produced by the inimitable Hit-Boy, that has resonated on a deeply universal level. Perhaps it's the carefree spirit of the instrumental, or perhaps the playful demeanor of the globetrotting emcees over top. Either way, "In Paris" boasts a seemingly infinite supply of replay value.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

It isn't exactly surprising, then, to see it inch up another rung of the ladder toward that coveted diamond status. Our Generation Music reports that the Watch The Thone single has been officially made eligible for octuple platinum status, meaning it has sold over eight million album-equivalent units. At this rate, Jay-Z and Kanye West are well on their way to a diamond plaque, which would mark their first time achieving the impressive sales milestone.

Though it's unlikely we'll ever be watching The Throne make new music as a duo, it cannot be denied that their brief run as a collaborative group continues to impact the game to this day. And to think, "In Paris" began as a simple loop on FL Studio, one that Hit-Boy still has saved to this day. Congratulations to Kanye West and Jay-Z for another platinum plaque, and may the road to diamond be a relatively brief one. Perhaps fans oughta channel Jay and Ye during their joint-touring days and simply queue up "In Paris" again and again and again.