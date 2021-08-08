Jay-Z & Kanye West Were Planking On Millions On "Gotta Have It"

There might not be a better way to have capped off the tail end of the Roc-A-Fella era than a joint effort between a founding member and his most successful pupil. Kanye West and Jay-Z stood atop of the world when they dropped Watch The Throne in 2011, arguably the best collaborative album that's emerged in hip-hop. The two rappers reflected on their accumulative successes, as well as the world that surrounded them. Moments like "Murder To Excellence" explored the wealth disparity in America while records like "N***as in Paris" remain timeless bangers that still go off 'til this day.

On "Gotta Have It," Jay-Z and Kanye West reflect on the opulent life that rap has afforded them. With dazzling production from Kanye and The Neptunes, they flip three James Brown tracks into a hypnotic soundscape that perfectly serve 'Ye and Hov's chemistry. The Throne brings braggodocious bars that in many ways capture 2011, from Jay's reference to planking on a million to Kanye's mention of LeBron's stint with the Miami Heat.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

What's up, what's up, what's up, what's up, motherfucker? Where my money at?

You gon' make me come down to your house where your mommy at

Mummy wrap the kids, have 'em cryin' for they mommy back

Dummy that your daddy is, tell him I just want my racks

Racks on racks on racks (Racks)

Maybachs on 'Bachs on 'Bachs on 'Bachs on 'Bachs

Who in that? Oh shit, it's just Blacks on Blacks on Blacks

Hundred stack, how you get it? N***a, layin' raps on tracks