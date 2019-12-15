It's been years of people trying to figure out what exactly is the status of Jay-Z and Kanye West's friendship. Around 2017, we were given several reasons to believe that The Throne was no longer accommodating the two of them.

While there has been an ongoing suspicion that their relationship is fraught, both of them have taken opportunities to clarify in interviews that they will always remain brothers despite the bumps in the road. In an interview with Zane Lowe in October, Kanye explained the ups and downs of their friendship as an expected cycle. "With Jay, I love all of these people, but you got to know there’s a lineage of Jay to Ye to Drake," he said. It’s, this person is your idol. Then you get to know ’em, then you be friends, then you turn to frenemies, then you turn to enemies, and then you gotta bring back the positive energy. But that is the lineage of rap kings and inspirers." In 2017, Jay told The New York Times' T Magazine that him and Ye have "a complicated relationship", but "there’s genuine love there."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Despite these shared sentiments, Hov and Ye are still rarely spotted in the same vicinity these days, which makes their apparent reunion at Diddy's 50th birthday party last night (Dec. 14) newsworthy and relieving. Despite Diddy actually being born on November 4th, the festivities were held on Saturday night (Dec. 14) at his Holmby Hills mansion in Los Angeles and, as you could expect, there were a ton of A-list guests. Beyonce, Post Malone, Offset, Kim Kardashian, Nelly, Pharrell, Quavo and The Weeknd were all in attendance according to social media. The most widely circulated footage from the affair, though, is the video of Diddy, Pharrell, Jay-Z and Kanye posing for a photo together. While Jay and Kanye weren't side-by-side in this legendary shot, they were also seen exchanging a few words. If Kanye's aggressive gum-chewing in the video is no indication of tension, then The Throne appears to be fine.

