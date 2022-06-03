Last night was huge for the Boston Celtics as they knocked off the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. This is a series that many had going to the Warriors, however, the Celtics showed great poise in the fourth quarter and ultimately played spoiler at the Chase Center. Surprisingly, however, the Celtics won in spite of Jayson Tatum who only managed 13 points in the match, all while garnering 13 assists.

After the game, Tatum got to hang out with none other than the legend Jay-Z. The legendary rapper was sitting courtside at the match, and following the final buzzer, he made sure to go up to Tatum and strike up a conversation. Tatum has a great deal of respect for Jay-Z so it was cool to see the two link up on the biggest stage of basketball.

Jay-Z was one of many celebrity guests at the match. For instance, in E-40's post down below, he was pictured next to the Bay Area legend, as well as San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds. Needless to say, Jay-Z had plenty of reasons to attend last night's game, and the basketball played just a tiny part in all of that.





As for the NBA Finals, the series has already gotten off to a great start, and we're sure it will just keep getting better as the series goes on. Only time will tell if the Celtics can pull off the upset.

